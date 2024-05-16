Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Zuora by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

