VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,464. The firm has a market cap of $312.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0848 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

