Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS.
Onsemi Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of ON traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,648,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,110. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
