Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $348,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,672 shares of company stock worth $2,397,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.