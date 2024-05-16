Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $13,638,240.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

AXON opened at $293.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

