Comparing NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and P10’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.08 billion 2.92 $200.00 million $3.05 11.02 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 23.55% -0.48% -0.30% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 10 5 0 2.33 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than P10.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats P10 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

