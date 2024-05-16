Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRU shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Metro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRU

Metro Stock Performance

MRU stock opened at C$73.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.74.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2672566 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.