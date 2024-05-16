Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 118,874 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTGet Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $4,480,361.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 14th, Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $519,564.56.
  • On Wednesday, May 8th, Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00.
  • On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.
  • On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

