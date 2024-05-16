Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 118,874 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $4,480,361.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $519,564.56.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

