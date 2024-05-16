Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

