Contrasting Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and NB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares -3.79% -1.35% -0.17% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and NB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $19.33 million 2.26 -$730,000.00 ($0.24) -57.17 NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.83 $9.82 million N/A N/A

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

