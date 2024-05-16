Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

