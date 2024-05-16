Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTRE

Fortrea Stock Down 0.2 %

FTRE stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.