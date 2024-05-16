Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INVH opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

