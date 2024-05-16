Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $20.50

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVLV

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.