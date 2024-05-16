Head to Head Review: Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) vs. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lemonade and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 4 1 0 1.75 Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $18.94, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -48.14% -30.30% -13.36% Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 17.97% 3.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lemonade and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Fidelis Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $429.80 million 3.01 -$236.90 million ($3.13) -5.87 Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.60 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.47

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Lemonade on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

