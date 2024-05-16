Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $89,395. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWM opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

