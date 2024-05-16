Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Major Shareholder Sells $184,690,000.00 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

