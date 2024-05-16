The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 0.5 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.