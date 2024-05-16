Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.20.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,254 shares of company stock worth $5,075,854. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

