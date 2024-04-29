Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,947. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.16. The company has a market cap of $320.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

