Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 53.8% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. 6,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

