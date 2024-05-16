Yehuda Ari Buchalter Sells 866 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yehuda Ari Buchalter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 1 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in VeriSign by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

