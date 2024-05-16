American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.240 EPS.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.