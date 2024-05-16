American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.240 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

