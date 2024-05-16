Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centuri

Centuri Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Centuri

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $25.11 on Monday. Centuri has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 in the last quarter.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.