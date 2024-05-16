Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells $332,000.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $165.76 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

