Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells $332,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $165.76 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Read Our Latest Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.