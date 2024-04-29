Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $119.13. 5,969,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,049,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.