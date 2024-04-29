Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.84. The company had a trading volume of 152,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

