ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $21.39

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $23.52. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 4,630,297 shares changing hands.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 85.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 162.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

