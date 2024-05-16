Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $543.80

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $543.80 and last traded at $542.72, with a volume of 92645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $539.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.83 and its 200-day moving average is $493.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.