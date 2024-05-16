Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Up to $17.23

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $19.47. Celcuity shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 46,888 shares traded.

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market cap of $534.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

