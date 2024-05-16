China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.18

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 6356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of C$97.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

