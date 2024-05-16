ATS (NYSE:ATS) Shares Gap Up to $32.89

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.89, but opened at $34.38. ATS shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 77,184 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get ATS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of ATS

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ATS by 18.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,685,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ATS by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 919,932 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ATS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,690,000 after purchasing an additional 360,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.