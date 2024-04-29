Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,060 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,822,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,557,000 after acquiring an additional 390,118 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.42 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.