Choreo LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.