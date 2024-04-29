Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 2,626 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,788. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.