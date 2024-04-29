Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $106.37. 1,192,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

