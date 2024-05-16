TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $21.86

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $22.73. TXO Partners shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 84,834 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $693.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.18.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently -39.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $951,719.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,611,107.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,878 shares of company stock worth $2,149,284.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

