AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.18 and last traded at $162.48. 946,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,522,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $290.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 179.6% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

