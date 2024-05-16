Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,826. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a P/E ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.