DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. DXC Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

DXC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 3,439,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,101. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

