Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.31 and last traded at $186.67. Approximately 11,757,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 43,461,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $1,014,825,285.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,261,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,063,957,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,181,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,028,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

