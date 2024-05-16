General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.93 and last traded at $163.08. Approximately 1,034,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,684,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

General Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

