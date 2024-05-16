Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 309,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 80,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Route1 Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 790.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Route1 had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.19%. The firm had revenue of C$4.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

