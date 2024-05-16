DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-$3.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 3,439,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,101. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

