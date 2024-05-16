Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.16 and last traded at $176.16. Approximately 5,115,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,207,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 230,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,121,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.