Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.091-5.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 3,314,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

