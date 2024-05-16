Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $917.48 and last traded at $942.93. Approximately 3,294,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,167,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $952.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $926.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.59.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.