Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $53,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,087. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.