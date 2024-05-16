Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMG

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.