Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMG
Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.
Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Featured Articles
