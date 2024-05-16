Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 784,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 287,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 66,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,835. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.51.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 16.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

